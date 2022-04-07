Pentagon: Russian forces have withdrawn, but they aren't going home
Russian forces have fully withdrawn from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the city of Chernihiv to its north, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Pentagon Press Secretary Jack Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss the withdrawal and Russia's plans to invade Eastern Ukraine.April 7, 2022
Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's north, focus on east
Adams: We can't go back to heavy-handed policing, but we can't go back to 2,000 homicides a year
Pentagon: Russian forces have withdrawn, but they aren't going home
