Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and his parents Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg continue to fight for his return. Polin and Goldberg discuss President Biden's Thursday meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu and why that meeting has caused them despair.April 5, 2024