    On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

Morning Joe

On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

08:21

During a speech on Veterans Day, former president Trump pledged to root out 'vermin'. '"We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections," Trump said. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 13, 2023

