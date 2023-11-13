On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'crazed lunatic,' continues to joke about her husband's assault06:24
Republicans continue to fight themselves on a shutdown, says House member06:57
- Now Playing
On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term08:21
- UP NEXT
Biden campaign uses Trump's own words against him in new ad10:16
Former British PM returns to government03:06
Bob Woodward: In our national interest to make sure Ukraine War goes well12:32
Vets town halls give veterans the chance to share their stories09:24
Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war03:58
'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'10:39
Biden, Xi set to meet next week in San Francisco03:12
'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks03:35
Thundergong benefit concert set to bang into Kansas City09:12
This is a big deal for Maryland: FBI chooses suburb for new headquarters07:18
VP Harris will make surprise S.C. trip to officially submit the Biden-Harris ticket06:29
Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday07:43
Biden hits Trump's record on manufacturing in new ad02:38
North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion04:24
Election delivers wins for abortion rights supporters06:57
Successful PEPFAR AIDS program in jeopardy02:37
Dan Senor on his new book 'The Genius of Israel'12:39
Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'crazed lunatic,' continues to joke about her husband's assault06:24
Republicans continue to fight themselves on a shutdown, says House member06:57
- Now Playing
On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term08:21
- UP NEXT
Biden campaign uses Trump's own words against him in new ad10:16
Former British PM returns to government03:06
Bob Woodward: In our national interest to make sure Ukraine War goes well12:32
Play All