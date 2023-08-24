'It's a cop-out': Jen Psaki slams GOP candidates 'state should decide' stance on abortion 

The topic of abortion took center stage at Wednesday night's first Republican Primary debate, as candidates clashed over whether the next president should sign a federal abortion ban. While advocating for consensus, Haley acknowledged the complex nature of garnering Senate support; which caused Pence to go after Haley's answer, calling “consensus the opposite of leadership.” While Tim Scott, who commended SCOTUS decision to return the power back to the states, changed his tune arguing that blue states "shouldn't have abortions on demand." Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders, Chris Matthews, and Lanhee Chen join the conversation.Aug. 24, 2023