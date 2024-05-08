IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests
May 8, 202406:07
  • Now Playing

    New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19

  • Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Danny Cevallos: Stormy Daniels could do some 'flame throwing' today

    04:09

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31

  • What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

  • Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

  • 'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles

    06:06

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 6

    50:26

Morning Joe

New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

06:07

Cyrus Beschloss, CEO of Generation Lab, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest college student polling results, revealing that while protests against Israel's actions in Gaza dominate headlines, only a fraction of students actively participate or prioritize this issue: "Despite everything that we've been seeing over two weeks, it's the kitchen table issues, it's the boring stuff for students" that matter most. May 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19

  • Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All