New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women

Hulu’s new documentary 'Aftershock' shines a much-needed light on the issue of the disproportionately high maternal mortality rate for Black women in the U.S. According to the CDC, Black women are 3 times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women in the U.S.  “Women, especially Black women are not seen and heard when they feel pain or when they're going through issues," director Tonya Lewis points out. "And I think this kind of law that Dobbs has put into place is just going to exacerbate it.”  Directors Tonya Lewis Lee and Paula Eiselt joins Morning Joe to discuss this ongoing problem and what can be done to help change these statistics.July 25, 2022

