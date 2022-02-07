IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mike Pence's delicate balancing act

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'

    03:05

  • Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago

    05:59

  • John Elway says accusations in Flores suit 'false and defamatory'

    07:30

  • Steele: GOP rails against cancel culture, but censuring Cheney, Kinzinger is ultimate in cancel culture

    08:05

  • Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

    04:45

  • Massive winter storm knocks out power, moves to Northeast

    01:50

  • Steve Rattner: Facebook under significant competitive pressure

    04:08

  • NATO Secretary General: NATO allies stand together in calling on Russia to de-escalate

    08:13

  • U.S. adds 467,000 jobs in January

    03:56

  • U.S. raid in Syria took 'months of planning', says White House Middle East coordinator

    07:50

  • Mayor Eric Adams: NYC will do its job on fighting crime, but we need help on a federal level

    11:58

  • President Biden chooses Supreme Court nomination team

    03:32

  • Why Mike Pence is in a 'tough spot' politically

    11:53

  • Flores says he won't drop suit; fmr. Browns coach accuses team of incentivizing losing

    10:02

  • Trump considered blanket pardons for Jan. 6 rioters before leaving office

    05:49

  • ‘A major counterterrorism win': U.S. forces kill ISIS leader in Syria raid

    12:14

  • Biden: U.S. military raid in Syria results in death of ISIS leader

    02:48

  • Memos show how Trump campaign sought to buy time to undo election results: NYT

    04:40

  • President Biden set to visit NYC as major crimes rise in city

    10:19

Morning Joe

Mike Pence's delicate balancing act

08:30

Former Vice President Mike Pence last week rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he could have 'overturned' the results of the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mike Pence's delicate balancing act

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'

    03:05

  • Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago

    05:59

  • John Elway says accusations in Flores suit 'false and defamatory'

    07:30

  • Steele: GOP rails against cancel culture, but censuring Cheney, Kinzinger is ultimate in cancel culture

    08:05

  • Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

    04:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All