Morning Joe

Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

11:11

Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Morning Joe to discuss the importance of no longer using the term 'no-fly zone' in Ukraine, why he predicts difficult weeks ahead in the Russian invasion and why he says the U.S. should be less reactive, more offensive in helping Ukraine stop Russia.March 11, 2022

