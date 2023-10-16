Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

As demonstrators gathered across NYC over the Israel-Hamas war, Mayor Eric Adams has continued to speak out over the weekend offering support to the Jewish community after recent terror attacks— pledging unwavering support for the safety of all residents, emphasizing that anti-Semitism has no place in the city. Mayor Adams and Rev. Al Sharpton join Morning Joe to discuss the importance of consistent leadership and the challenges posed by lone wolf attackers.Oct. 16, 2023