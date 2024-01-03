IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Maine secretary of state says her home was 'swatted' day after Trump ballot ruling

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    Over 100 killed in Iran from blasts at ceremony honoring slain general: Report

    01:01

  • Judge expected to unseal hundreds of Epstein court documents

    02:53

  • I am hopeful an immigration fix will occur, says Homeland Security secretary

    09:05

  • Chris Christie: Anyone who thinks I'm getting out of this race, they're crazy

    12:53

  • House committee moves ahead with impeachment proceedings against Secy. Mayorkas

    01:02

  • Charlie Sykes: Is disqualifying Trump anti-Democratic?

    08:48

  • Most Americans still blame Trump for violence on January 6: Poll

    05:40

  • Why five minutes of rest each day can give an energy boost

    04:28

  • How the idea of 'freedom' plays into messaging around abortion rights

    08:34

  • Preventing a shutdown, impeachment battle is ahead for Congress

    03:54

  • Biden's support eroding among key voting groups

    02:40

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation subsided and median incomes are up

    07:43

  • WH: The economy is headed in the right direction, and the job is not done

    10:13

  • Why democracy is on the ballot worldwide in 2024

    03:43

  • Five Coast Guard members die in plane fire in Tokyo

    01:07

  • How quickly could the Supreme Court hear challenge to Trump eligibility?

    09:04

  • Taylor Swift's music and lyrics the subject of Harvard course

    04:34

  • Russia launches massive air assault across Ukraine

    01:01

Morning Joe

Maine secretary of state says her home was 'swatted' day after Trump ballot ruling

06:55

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she and her staff have received threatening communications following her decision in December to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot in March, and Bellows admits her home was 'swatted' over the holiday.Jan. 3, 2024

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Maine secretary of state says her home was 'swatted' day after Trump ballot ruling

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    Over 100 killed in Iran from blasts at ceremony honoring slain general: Report

    01:01

  • Judge expected to unseal hundreds of Epstein court documents

    02:53

  • I am hopeful an immigration fix will occur, says Homeland Security secretary

    09:05

  • Chris Christie: Anyone who thinks I'm getting out of this race, they're crazy

    12:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All