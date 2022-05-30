IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

Morning Joe

Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

May 30, 2022, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin joins Morning Joe to discuss the continued importance of the memorial.May 30, 2022

