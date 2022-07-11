Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Jonathan Lemire discuss new polling that shows approval numbers "just about as bad as they could possibly be" for President Joe Biden — but that in head-to-head matchups, Biden still beats former President Donald Trump. In addition, VP Kamala Harris beats Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite an unrelenting wave of critical press from conservative media about the vice president. July 11, 2022