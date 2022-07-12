IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

A judge ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Graham's attorneys said last week he would not comply with a subpoena issued by the grand jury.July 12, 2022

