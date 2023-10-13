IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

    03:11

  • Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home

    00:43

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

    00:23

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Today we celebrate Mike Barnicle's birthday!

    06:12

  • Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’

    10:19

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

  • Inside the case against white supremacy rally organizers in Charlottesville

    09:10

  • Liz Cheney asks: Will the GOP really nominate this dangerous man?

    07:56

  • 'Beyond distressing': Head of Jewish campus organization reacts to statement from Harvard students

    09:40

  • U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

    06:39

  • ‘I’m speechless’: Fmr. ambassador reacts to Secy. Blinken’s remarks

    03:48

  • Joe reacts to Trump's praise of Hezbollah: 'That's your Republican Party right there.'

    05:58

  • Hamas is an evil that needs to be defeated, says IDF spokesperson

    10:55

  • Richard Engel: Build up of Israeli troops arriving at the border

    03:43

  • State lawsuit aims to remove Trump from the ballot

    05:11

  • Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Have a clear vision for your life

    06:10

Morning Joe

John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

04:18

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, John Kirby, joins Morning Joe to discuss Israel's ordering of the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate south.Oct. 13, 2023

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

    03:11

  • Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home

    00:43

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

    00:23

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

    04:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All