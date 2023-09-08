IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Presidential centers release joint statement on fragile state of democracy

    06:01

  • Why it’s time for Biden to fight, to engage, to tell the truth about Trump

    12:18
    Joe: Why aren't Republicans calling out Senator Tuberville?

    06:38
    Jon Meacham: Democracy is fragile because it's human; it's up to us

    07:11

  • 'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

    06:21

  • 'Companies must get serious': United Auto Workers leader warns of potential strike

    04:41

  • 'This is personal for her': Why Nancy Pelosi may be motivated to run again

    06:41

  • Malcolm Gladwell explores how classic westerns may have influenced SCOTUS rulings on gun laws

    10:55

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

  • Sen. Warren: 'Biden's doing a great job, just look at what he's delivered.'

    02:25

  • Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

    08:39

  • Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

    02:26

  • 'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

  • 'A populist movement is rising in the GOP': Pence urges Americans to vote against Trump's populism

    11:58

  • DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

    04:02

  • What Trump 2.0 could mean for U.S. influence in the world

    05:25

  • ADL head responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit threats: 'We will be ferocious in fighting hate'

    09:24

  • Christie slams DeSantis for not meeting with Biden while surveying Idalia damage

    03:45

  • Joe: We have to fight back with the truth; more than an election is on the line in 2024

    12:55

  • Gloria Johnson calls out lawmakers who are 'basically owned' by the NRA

    01:11

Morning Joe

Joe: Why aren't Republicans calling out Senator Tuberville?

06:38

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is keeping hundreds of military promotions in limbo for a sixth straight month over his objection to a Defense Department policy that provides paid time off and reimburses travel costs for service members and dependents seeking abortions. Joe Scarborough wonders when Republicans will call out Tuberville.Sept. 8, 2023

