    Joe: Trump becoming more explicit on how he wants to take down U.S. democracy

Morning Joe

Joe: Trump becoming more explicit on how he wants to take down U.S. democracy

At a New Hampshire rally over the weekend, former President Trump once again echoed authoritarians and said immigrants were poisoning the blood of the country. The Morning Joe panel discusses the dangers of Trump's rhetoric.Dec. 18, 2023

    Joe: Trump becoming more explicit on how he wants to take down U.S. democracy

