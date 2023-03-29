IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

  • Why DeSantis 'really stepped in it' on abortion issue

    Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

    How George W. Bush saved millions of lives in Africa

  • Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member

  • Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war

  • Michael Tomasky: Unlikely Trump will retake WH, but unlikely isn't impossible

  • Politicians need to follow will of the people, says gun safety group president

  • A majority of Americans think Trump investigations are fair, polling shows

  • Sen. Durbin: Congress has been cowardly on gun reform

  • Nashville police release surveillance footage showing shooter entering school

  • Top Republicans balk at Trump highlighting Jan. 6 rioters

  • Nashville mayor: It’s our worst day

  • Press Secretary on gun violence: Enough, enough, enough

  • 'How is this still happening?': Survivor of another mass shooting asks while in Nashville

  • TN State Rep.: We've got a serious gun problem and we know it

Morning Joe

Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

The Morning Joe panel continues its discussion on Republican inaction on mass shootings.March 29, 2023

