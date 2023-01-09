400 arrested as supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro storm Brazil government buildings10:01
'Being there was a great honor': Arizona Republican receives presidential medal08:26
Hawley is a 'fraud and a coward', says Democratic challenger08:28
- Now Playing
Joe: I am very nervous about these isolationist House 'radicals'05:04
- UP NEXT
‘We’re likely in for a long week’: House expected to vote on new rules package04:21
Remembering Teddy Balkind01:03
Is this the last gasp of Trumpism?11:06
Michigan Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal05:29
Sen. Stabenow: It's important to me to know when to pass the torch04:43
'We gave it everything we had': Capitol officer reflects on January 605:43
Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself09:32
Biden to mark Jan. 6 with presidential medals for election officials and police02:39
Damar Hamlin making 'remarkable recovery,' doctors say03:32
Rogue Russia, Maximum Xi: The top risks for 202311:55
Hockey Hall of Famer recounts having cardiac arrest during playoff game05:33
New York icons Basquiat, Warhol welcomed home to Broadway08:47
GOP 'disinterested and incapable' of governing, says House Dem05:14
A 'very small group' is disrupting the business of the people: House GOP member04:59
The GOP intra-party fighting is deeply concerning, says House Dem05:48
400 arrested as supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro storm Brazil government buildings10:01
'Being there was a great honor': Arizona Republican receives presidential medal08:26
Hawley is a 'fraud and a coward', says Democratic challenger08:28
- Now Playing
Joe: I am very nervous about these isolationist House 'radicals'05:04
- UP NEXT
‘We’re likely in for a long week’: House expected to vote on new rules package04:21
Remembering Teddy Balkind01:03
Play All