Iran-backed militia leader killed in strike in Iraq

An Iran-backed militia leader and two others were killed in a Baghdad airstrike, with Iranian officials quick to point the finger at Israel. This incident adds to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, including a recent deadly attack in Iran that killed at least 84 people at event honoring Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was taken out in US drone strike. Amidst these events, Iran has vowed revenge, while the identity of the perpetrators remains uncertain. Following this report, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Soleimani ceremony attack. Jan. 4, 2024