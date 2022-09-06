In 2016, Rubio had sharp words for Clinton's server, but now downplays Trump's documents

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is downplaying the documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, calling it a 'storage issue.' Yet in 2016, Sen. Rubio said of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information that there was 'simply no excuse' for Clinton's 'home-cooked email system which left sensitive and classified national security information vulnerable to theft and exploitation by America's enemies.' Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts on the issue.Sept. 6, 2022