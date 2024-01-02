IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55

  • Five Coast Guard members die in plane fire in Tokyo

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    How quickly could the Supreme Court hear challenge to Trump eligibility?

    09:04
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift's music and lyrics the subject of Harvard course

    04:34

  • Russia launches massive air assault across Ukraine

    01:01

  • New York City prepares to ring in the new year

    02:59

  • How the parties were reshaped at a local level in 2023

    07:45

  • 'I would much rather be us than them': Dem strategist on 2024 race

    05:58

  • Nikki Haley clarifies Civil War comments after facing backlash

    11:16

  • Dual Hollywood strikes cost industry, workers billions

    05:28

  • Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire

    07:37

  • Colorado GOP asks SCOTUS to take up Trump ballot case

    00:56

  • 'We need to keep pushing': Family of U.S. hostage fights for his return home

    06:04

  • Celebrating the trailblazing women we lost in 2023

    08:00

  • Steve Kornacki looks ahead to the 2024 presidential election

    04:17

  • The biggest political hits and misses of 2023

    09:31

  • Nikki Haley fails to mention slavery as cause of Civil War

    06:44

  • The Atlantic names 10 books that made them think the most in 2023

    06:09

  • Economists say recession unlikely in 2024, according to survey

    09:05

  • Michigan Supreme Court keeps Trump on state's 2024 primary ballot

    05:08

Morning Joe

How quickly could the Supreme Court hear challenge to Trump eligibility?

09:04

The Supreme Court is likely to rule on former President Trump's 2024 run, and New York Times reporter Adam Liptak and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 2, 2024

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55

  • Five Coast Guard members die in plane fire in Tokyo

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    How quickly could the Supreme Court hear challenge to Trump eligibility?

    09:04
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift's music and lyrics the subject of Harvard course

    04:34

  • Russia launches massive air assault across Ukraine

    01:01

  • New York City prepares to ring in the new year

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All