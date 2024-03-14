House member says TikTok bill is not a ban, but a 'divestment' bill

Mika: 'Pathetic' that Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln03:08
'Zero chance' of having classified documents case dismissed, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor01:59
Former Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is putting together an investor group to buy TikTok03:16
- Now Playing
House member says TikTok bill is not a ban, but a 'divestment' bill07:47
- UP NEXT
Laborers' Union releases new ad endorsing Biden03:13
'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'06:46
Aaron Rodgers has shared false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories in private: Report04:55
Steve Rattner fact checks Trump's favorite attack lines against Biden05:32
Trump expected to attend classified docs case hearing on Thursday07:06
Diane Lane on what makes 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' a timely story10:27
Sen. Warnock: It is poetic that Georgia made Biden the nominee05:25
House member calls on Republicans to sign foreign aid discharge petition05:45
'One Life' looks at true story of man who helped rescue children amid Nazi occupation08:12
Recapping the Forbes and Know Your Value 30/50 Summit05:24
House Dems form task force to address border security06:48
'This is an existential threat': Poland urges funding for Ukraine10:15
Ambassador confident Republicans will approve aid to Ukraine06:46
RNC hires election integrity lawyer who claims 2020 election was stolen05:36
Jonathan Martin: Predictable where the campaign will be fought04:55
Steve Kornacki maps the road to 270 at start of the campaign04:58
Mika: 'Pathetic' that Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln03:08
'Zero chance' of having classified documents case dismissed, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor01:59
Former Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is putting together an investor group to buy TikTok03:16
- Now Playing
House member says TikTok bill is not a ban, but a 'divestment' bill07:47
- UP NEXT
Laborers' Union releases new ad endorsing Biden03:13
'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'06:46
Play All