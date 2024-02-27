IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoekstra vs. 'Complete Wacko': Michigan’s chaotic GOP leadership battle
Morning Joe

In Michigan, a significant rift within the Republican Party leads to competing state conventions amid an escalating leadership battle . Kristina Karamo, ousted as RNC chair but still claiming leadership, plans a convention in Detroit, challenging Pete Hoekstra, officially recognized by the RNC and supported by Trump, hosting another in Grand Rapids. The Morning Joe panel discuss.Feb. 27, 2024

