  • Rep. McCarthy floats Biden 'impeachment inquiry'

  • jan6

    Grand jury could vote Tuesday on whether to indict Trump

    'Laughs and tribulation' in the final season of 'Breeders'

  • Jason Isbell: As a musician, I'm trying to let people know they're not alone

  • Nikki Haley says she'll support Trump if he's the nominee

  • Lauren Leader: Is VP Harris doing such a terrible job or is she on the receiving end of ingrained bias? 

  • Morgan Stanley says 'Bidenomics' helps U.S. economy

  • 'I didn't do it': DeSantis distances himself from Florida's new teaching standards

  • Trump shares QAnon post in social media tirade

  • Republican to lead war powers negotiations in the House

  • Cillian Murphy: Being in 'Oppenheimer' was an absolute gift

  • Robert Downey Jr.: 'Oppenheimer' a great history lesson and cinematic experience

  • The dangers of RFK Jr. using antisemitic tropes

  • Republican senator releases FBI memo with unverified claims about Bidens

  • Mar-a-Lago documents case to begin May 2024

  • Iconic singer Tony Bennett dies at 96

  • 'When Black America wins, America wins': Group aims to mobilize Black voters

  • VP Harris will visit Florida to speak out against state's new Black history standards

  • Biden would benefit from third-party ticket in 2024, polling shows

Morning Joe

Grand jury could vote Tuesday on whether to indict Trump

The grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith will meet Tuesday to continue its work on the probe into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The jury could vote to indict Trump, and the Morning Joe panel discusses.July 25, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

