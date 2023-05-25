IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Governor says residents of his state will reject DeSantis' Florida model

09:11

Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign rollout and DeSantis' record in Florida and why he says Maryland residents would reject the Florida model. Gov. Moore also discusses his record in Maryland and how a debt default would impact his state.May 25, 2023

