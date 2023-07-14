IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Contrast couldn't be sharper between Biden and Trump's NATO summit trips

    09:02

  • Northeast grapples with aftermath of catastrophic storms

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    Women face ageism at every stage of their career, study shows

    07:04

  • Top House Democrats to vote no on defense spending bill over amendments

    06:45

  • DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report

    06:22

  • Why men have turned to 'awful models of masculinity' and how to change it

    12:28

  • Rep. Sherrill: Shocking to see GOP members be so out of step with the military

    06:48

  • Republican House member refers to Black Americans as 'colored people' in debate

    05:35

  • 'No Ordinary Assignment' looks at writer's career covering war in Middle East

    05:13

  • Shaun White: 'The Last Run' really pulls the curtain back on my life and career

    08:02

  • Rep. Slotkin: House GOP has no moral compass when it comes to the rule of law

    09:09

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Why people are quitting on quitting

    06:30

  • Amanda Seyfried: I love opening the box of anything that's tough to watch

    08:17

  • Taking vacation is good for job performance, study shows

    06:06

  • Culture wars are all the GOP has and they'll put it front-and-center, says House member

    05:10

  • John Kirby: Biden and Zelenskyy had 'a very constructive conversation'

    05:05

  • Joe: These Republicans want to gut an agency that protects the U.S. from terrorists

    08:15

  • President Biden wrapping up European trip in Finland

    07:49

  • Actors poised to strike after negotiations fail

    03:29

Morning Joe

Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

08:52

Governor Hochul joins Morning Joe to discuss her New York Times op-ed expressing deep concern over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn a precedent that protects women from domestic violence by restricting access to guns; stressing the need for governors to find ways to continue protecting women within the boundaries of the Constitution.   Hochul emphasizes the path to reclaiming the country and stopping the current political insanity runs through New York State, highlighting the significance of the upcoming redistricting case.July 14, 2023

  • Joe: Contrast couldn't be sharper between Biden and Trump's NATO summit trips

    09:02

  • Northeast grapples with aftermath of catastrophic storms

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    Women face ageism at every stage of their career, study shows

    07:04

  • Top House Democrats to vote no on defense spending bill over amendments

    06:45

  • DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All