Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

Governor Hochul joins Morning Joe to discuss her New York Times op-ed expressing deep concern over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn a precedent that protects women from domestic violence by restricting access to guns; stressing the need for governors to find ways to continue protecting women within the boundaries of the Constitution. Hochul emphasizes the path to reclaiming the country and stopping the current political insanity runs through New York State, highlighting the significance of the upcoming redistricting case.July 14, 2023