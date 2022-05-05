IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Gov. Newsom urges Democrats to stand up to GOP following SCOTUS leak

Gov. Newsom urges Democrats to stand up to GOP following SCOTUS leak

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday urged Americans to 'wake up' following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade, and he also criticized his own party for not standing up to the GOP. Other Democrats are also sounding the alarms on the opinion. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 5, 2022

