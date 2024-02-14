IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans are losing because of one self-inflicted Trump wound after another

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    GOP senator says 'Putin is on top of his game' while saying U.S. forced Russia into Ukraine War

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Steele: Dictators don't make life better for you; pick up a history book and read it

    11:49

  • How Abraham Lincoln evolved on immigration

    08:16

  • House DCCC chair puts support behind Tom Suozzi in special election

    05:22

  • 'Why do they hate America?': Joe torches 'sick' Trump, extreme MAGA GOP

    09:17

  • 'An American Dreamer' looks at a divided country through a veteran's eyes

    08:34

  • VP Harris stresses her readiness to serve in new interview

    04:48

  • It's mind-boggling: Joe reacts to Republicans opposing foreign aid bill

    09:39

  • Sen. Schumer: Today, we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America's resolve

    00:46

  • Senate passes $95B foreign aid bill 70-29

    02:59

  • Trump can't remember saying he has a great memory

    12:22

  • House members wrap-up congressional visit to Ukraine

    07:04

  • Jon Meacham: The only way to beat anti-democratic forces is at the ballot box

    07:25

  • 'Something had to change': Larry David gets candid on Morning Joe

    12:40

  • Trump docs case hearing underway in Florida

    03:06

  • 'Life After Power' looks at post-presidency life

    06:10

  • Special election kicks off nationwide battle for House majority

    07:38

  • Trump launches new attacks against Haley, questions whereabouts of her deployed husband

    09:02

  • Sen. Rubio scrambles to defend Trump's NATO comments

    02:26

Morning Joe

GOP senator says 'Putin is on top of his game' while saying U.S. forced Russia into Ukraine War

08:13

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., says the U.S. forced Russia into the Ukraine war and Sen. Tuberville also claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin was '...on top of his game'. The Morning Joe panel reacts.Feb. 14, 2024

  • Joe: Republicans are losing because of one self-inflicted Trump wound after another

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    GOP senator says 'Putin is on top of his game' while saying U.S. forced Russia into Ukraine War

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Steele: Dictators don't make life better for you; pick up a history book and read it

    11:49

  • How Abraham Lincoln evolved on immigration

    08:16

  • House DCCC chair puts support behind Tom Suozzi in special election

    05:22

  • 'Why do they hate America?': Joe torches 'sick' Trump, extreme MAGA GOP

    09:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All