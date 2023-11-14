IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27
    ‘We have heard nothing at all’: Family fights for return of son abducted by Hamas

    14:35
    Steve Bannon says Trump a 'badass,' and 'world fears him' in final 'Circus'

    11:32

  • 100,000 people expected in D.C. for 'March for Israel'

    04:24

  • 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' is inspired by the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal

    05:14

  • "We are sleepwalking towards authoritarianism," says scholar who studies democracy

    07:22

  • Efforts continue to rally U.S. support for Ukrainian aid

    07:48

  • TSA administrator predicts record travel year, warns of shutdown impact

    06:53

  • 'The math is on the side of the aliens': New book looks at inside story of UFOs

    06:26

  • Republicans continue to fight themselves on a shutdown, says House member

    06:57

  • On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

    08:21

  • Biden campaign uses Trump's own words against him in new ad

    10:16

  • Former British PM returns to government

    03:06

  • Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'crazed lunatic,' continues to joke about her husband's assault

    06:24

  • Bob Woodward: In our national interest to make sure Ukraine War goes well

    12:32

  • Vets town halls give veterans the chance to share their stories

    09:24

  • Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war

    03:58

  • 'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'

    10:39

  • Biden, Xi set to meet next week in San Francisco

    03:12

  • 'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks

    03:35

Morning Joe

‘We have heard nothing at all’: Family fights for return of son abducted by Hamas

14:35

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted by Hamas on October 7, and his parents Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg have not heard from their son since. Goldberg-Polin’s parents will be in attendance at Tuesday’s ‘March for Israel’ in Washington D.C., and they join Morning Joe to discuss their attempts to locate their son and bring him home.Nov. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

