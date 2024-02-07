IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap

Morning Joe

An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap

05:41

The fashion brand KZ_K Studio is teaming up with the Equal Rights Amendment Coalition to bring together leaders in the fashion industry with leaders of the ERA movement to expand awareness and mobilize for equality. The ERA Coalition's Zakiya Thomas and former Rep. Carolyn Maloney join Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 7, 2024

    An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap

