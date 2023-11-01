IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

11:18

Donald Trump's sons are taking center stage at the $250 million civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their company in New York this week, with Donald Trump Jr. taking the stand Wednesday. Legal analyst Catherine Christian discusses.Nov. 1, 2023

