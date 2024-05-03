IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Witness testimony continues on Day 11 of Trump trial

Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'
May 3, 202406:45

  • Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'

    08:45

  • Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    What is the 'primary problem' and how to fix it?

    04:37

  • Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

    00:47

  • House member says Antisemitism Awareness bill protects speech, doesn't allow for hatred

    08:12

  • 'Every woman in every state is at risk': New Biden ad hits Trump on abortion

    03:11

  • Jerry Seinfeld and cast on the making of 'Unfrosted'

    12:13

  • Court resumes in hush money trial: What to expect from Day 11

    10:41

  • Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence

    06:28

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 2

    45:47

  • 'Are Jewish people white?' This question and more answered in new book

    10:27

  • We celebrate Mika's birthday with her favorite dessert

    05:34

  • 'More ruthless': Key takeaways from Trump's Time interview

    04:47

  • 'Hacks' returns for a new season: Here's what to expect from Deborah and Ava

    05:40

  • 'This is over': Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:27

  • UCLA shouldn't have let it get to this point, says NYPD Chief of Patrol 

    07:57

  • Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34

  • Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14

  • Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

Morning Joe

Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

06:45

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday the latest monthly payroll data for the U.S. economy. Total employment rose by 175,000 in April. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in March. That came in below estimates of 240,000 jobs for April. Stephanie Ruhle and Dom Chu discuss.May 3, 2024

  • Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'

    08:45

  • Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    What is the 'primary problem' and how to fix it?

    04:37

  • Michelle Yeoh, Al Gore and more to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

    00:47

  • House member says Antisemitism Awareness bill protects speech, doesn't allow for hatred

    08:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All