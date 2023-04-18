IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Doctors told Florida women her fetus wouldn't survive, and she was still denied abortion



Deborah Dorbert is a Florida resident who was forced to carry her pregnancy to term and deliver after discovering the fetus was diagnosed with a lethal condition. Florida's abortion ban includes an exception for fatal fetal abnormalities, but her doctors told her they could not act, according to Washington Post reporting. Dorbert and her husband Lee along with their doctor, Dr. David Berger, join Morning Joe to discuss.April 18, 2023

