Maricopa County official files defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is facing a defamation lawsuit filed by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, citing loss of friends and death threats due to Lake's false election claims. Despite losing multiple lawsuits, Lake continues to allege that the election was manipulated to prevent her from winning. The Morning Joe panel discuss the importance of accountability and the potential repercussions for spreading misinformation about elections.June 23, 2023