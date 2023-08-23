Key witness flips: 'This is going to cause a real problem for Trump's legal team.'

A pivotal turn in the classified document case unfolds as a key witness against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants recants false testimony. Yuscil Taveras, identified as "Trump Employee 4," altered his account regarding attempts to delete security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago. Taveras' change from a private lawyer paid for by Trump's Save America PAC to a public defender prompted the revision, leading to a superseding indictment against Trump and co-defendants. Aug. 23, 2023