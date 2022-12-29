Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel: 'We're still having 125,000 deaths from COVID a year.'

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, former White House Adviser for Health Policy, joined Morning Joe to discuss the winter rise in COVID cases and the potential spread of new variants following the ongoing outbreak in China. Dr. Emanuel said that while they're seeing the spread of variants they've seen before, what he's concerned about is that "China is expected to have 800 million people infected in the next 90 days, beating the rest of the world." In his piece for the New York Times, he analyzes falling vaccination rates for children and points out the discrepancy between red and blue states on this issue. He says that enforcement of vaccinations for children is "absolutely critical." Dec. 29, 2022