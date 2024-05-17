IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Scottie Scheffler arrested by police before start of PGA championship
May 17, 202404:31

Morning Joe

Scottie Scheffler arrested by police before start of PGA championship

04:31

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained by police and charged with assaulting an officer and other counts Friday outside of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, according to court documents and an ESPN reporter, who took video of the incident.May 17, 2024

