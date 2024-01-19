IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire

Morning Joe

Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire

05:07

Chris Matthews discusses the New Hampshire primary and we he's predicting an upset in the Granite State.Jan. 19, 2024

    Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire

