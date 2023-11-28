IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

  • Chris Christie: We'll be on the debate stage in Alabama

  • Kevin Bacon builds essentials kits for homeless, stresses need for giving back

    Chris Christie: Trump will be convicted this spring

    Hunter Biden agrees to testify before GOP-led House Oversight Committee

  • Merriam-Webster picks its word of the year

  • Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

  • 'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Stop treating polls as actual news events

  • Joe: Once again, Trump is going back in time and picking the wrong side of an issue

  • 'Tangible damage done from the commutation': NYT on pardoning of drug smuggler

  • We wouldn't have had humanitarian pause without Biden: Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

  • Joe: The president is engaging in quiet diplomacy in Israel-Hamas war

  • More women denied abortions in Texas join lawsuit against the state 

  • Some Christians are enthusiastically behind a person who embodies cruelty, says author

  • WH: We'd like to see a humanitarian pause extend as far as possible

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself

  • Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of 3 U.S. college students of Palestinian descent

  • Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause enters final day but 'hopeful signs' of an extra day

  • Israeli family shares effects of Arab-Israeli conflict on 5 generations

Morning Joe

Chris Christie: Trump will be convicted this spring

2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie predicts former President Trump will be convicted this spring in Washington for his actions on January 6.Nov. 28, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

