IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: Anger building against Netanyahu

    02:14

  • 'It will just delay aid to Israel': Speaker Johnson's move on aid is dividing GOP leadership

    03:25

  • Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran

    07:07
  • Now Playing

    Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's over

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Mark McKinnon: What's the Plan B if Trump is leading Biden next summer?

    11:39

  • Morning Joe pays tribute to artist Avis Collins Robinson

    02:02

  • 'It's breathtaking': Joe reacts to Speaker Johnson using Israel aid to pick fight with Biden

    11:26

  • Controversy surrounding corporate dialogue on the Israel-Hamas war

    06:01

  • Richard Engel: Intense phase of the Gaza war is beginning

    06:37

  • White House honoring U.S. companies for work abroad

    09:11

  • Mika and Patti LaBelle headline the '50 Over 50' luncheon

    08:07

  • Steve Kornacki: A tie for second place in Iowa with DeSantis and Haley

    06:45

  • Sen. Coons: Difficult, diplomatic strategic work ahead of us with Israel and Gaza

    09:50

  • Ivy League college sends officers to Jewish center after online antisemitic messages

    03:09

  • George Conway: The civil fraud trial is striking at the core of Trump

    05:15

  • Trump confuses Iowa and South Dakota during speech

    04:26

  • Trump family to testify in New York fraud case this week

    06:55

  • Bill Barr warns of 'retribution,' 'chaos' in second Trump presidency

    01:09

  • Richard Engel: We are seeing street-to-street fighting in Gaza

    03:25

  • 'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

    10:43

Morning Joe

Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's over

08:20

2024 Republican presidential candidate, fmr. Gov. Chris Christie, joins Morning Joe to discuss Donald Trump's legal woes and how it will impact his campaign. Christie also predicts how and for what Trump will be convicted.Oct. 31, 2023

  • Richard Engel: Anger building against Netanyahu

    02:14

  • 'It will just delay aid to Israel': Speaker Johnson's move on aid is dividing GOP leadership

    03:25

  • Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran

    07:07
  • Now Playing

    Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's over

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Mark McKinnon: What's the Plan B if Trump is leading Biden next summer?

    11:39

  • Morning Joe pays tribute to artist Avis Collins Robinson

    02:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All