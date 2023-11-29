Cheney identifies Congressman who called Trump 'Orange Jesus' in new book

The Morning Joe panel continues to dig into Liz Cheney's new book, “Oath and Honor,” which is set to be released on Dec. 5. In the book, Cheney recounts a scene in the GOP cloakroom, before the Jan. 6 attack, where members were encouraged to sign their names on electoral vote objection sheets—pointing out the moment where Republican Congressman Mark Green said "sheepishly to no one in particular, ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus.’"Nov. 29, 2023