IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • David Frum: Colorado Supreme Court gives GOP a chance to save itself

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    Antisemitism rampant in U.S. public schools, report finds

    06:49

  • Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive

    07:04

  • FBI issues holiday season security warning

    06:54

  • Joyce Vance: This is a legal decision, not a political one

    05:53

  • Judge Luttig: Yesterday’s decision was a historic, constitutional decision

    05:33

  • Trump claims to have never read 'Mein Kampf' yet he parrots Hitler language

    06:30

  • Nearly all of Trump's 2024 Republican rivals back him after Colorado ruling

    07:23

  • Anne Applebaum: Orbán evidence of what a determined, anti-democratic figure can do

    10:16

  • True-crime thriller 'Dr. Death' returns to Peacock

    05:37

  • Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

    04:12

  • Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach

    05:01

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

    07:36

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden needs to start behaving like campaign is in the last 90 days

    08:35

  • Barbara McQuade: Former Georgia election workers 'just want Rudy to shut the hell up'

    01:26

  • 'I'm so grateful for you': Mika voices support for former election workers

    10:50

  • Joe: Rudy Giuliani embraced the lie and he was indignant about the lie

    05:12

  • Jonathan Karl: Nikki Haley tries to walk a line in talking about Trump

    09:15

  • 'Earnest and heartfelt': The enduring magic of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

    06:47

Morning Joe

Breaking down the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling

06:00

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin and the New York Times' Katie Benner join Morning Joe to discuss the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling that Trump is disqualified from the state ballot.Dec. 20, 2023

  • David Frum: Colorado Supreme Court gives GOP a chance to save itself

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    Antisemitism rampant in U.S. public schools, report finds

    06:49

  • Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive

    07:04

  • FBI issues holiday season security warning

    06:54

  • Joyce Vance: This is a legal decision, not a political one

    05:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All