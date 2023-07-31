IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'This is not a political issue, it's a family matter': Biden on his four-year-old grandchild, Navy Joe Roberts

President Biden released a statement over the weekend on his grandchild Navy Joan Roberts, acknowledging her as the daughter of his son Hunter Biden for the first time.  Biden's statement highlights the family's desire to prioritize their grandchildren's well-being and privacy, emphasizing that "this is not a political issue, it’s a family matter." The statement comes after Republican criticism regarding the inclusion of Navy among the president's six grandchildren.July 31, 2023

