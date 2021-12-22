Biden praises Trump administration's efforts on Covid vaccines
07:22
Share this -
copied
President Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the Trump administration's efforts in developing the Covid vaccines, and Trump responded he was 'appreciative' and 'surprised' by Biden's remarks. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2021
Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as cases surge
11:11
Now Playing
Biden praises Trump administration's efforts on Covid vaccines
07:22
UP NEXT
'American Radical' looks at how the far right is exploiting one woman's death for political purposes
11:12
Progressives criticize Sen. Manchin over moves on Build Back Better
06:41
Why mercenaries are working secretly in the Russian army
07:50
'Being the Ricardos' examines the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz