IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52

  • National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

    07:39

  • Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Adams slams GOP's 'political stunt' against Manhattan DA Bragg

    04:17

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    04:07

  • Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

    06:57

  • Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president

    04:14

  • Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

    02:46

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

    08:03

  • State Rep. Justin Pearson: People power does win in the end

    07:32

  • John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'

    07:13

  • Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights

    05:04

  • President Biden wraps up overseas trip to Ireland

    04:08

  • White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

    03:19

  • 'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

    04:30

  • LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author

    08:27

  • Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion

    10:32

  • New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

    11:44

  • A young son goes on adventures with his father in 'Tell Me Your Dreams'

    06:46

Morning Joe

President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'

02:54

Before Biden left Ireland on Friday he made a stop at Knock Shrine when he discovered that a chaplain there had performed last rites for his late son Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015. After the visit, Biden toured a hospice center that displays a plaque commemorating his son. Joe Scarborough asked the President, what that moment meant to him. April 17, 2023

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52

  • National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

    07:39

  • Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Adams slams GOP's 'political stunt' against Manhattan DA Bragg

    04:17

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    04:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All