Biden introduces 'Bidenomics' plan, focuses on middle class growth

President Biden unveils his economic plan centered on uplifting the middle and lower classes, departing from Reaganomics. He emphasizes the need for domestic chip manufacturing and highlights the $53 billion chips and science Act as a key component of his strategy. The Director of External and Government Affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce's 'Chips for America' program, Adrienne Elrod, joins Morning Joe to preview Biden's speech today in Chicago, highlighting his plan for economic growth.June 28, 2023