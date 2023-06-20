IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Barbara McQuade: Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice in interview

Morning Joe

Barbara McQuade: Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice in interview

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade joins Morning Joe to discuss Donald Trump's Monday interview with Fox News and why she says Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice regarding the classified documents.June 20, 2023

