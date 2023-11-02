Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

The Anti-Defamation League's latest report reveals a shocking 388% increase in anti-Semitic incidents following the October 7 Hamas terror attack. CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Cornell University Law School Professor William Jacobson join Morning Joe to discuss the alarming rise in hate crimes, including physical assaults on Jewish students and disturbing incidents on college campuses. They call for a shift from 'cancel culture' to 'consequence culture' in response to these acts of hate.Nov. 2, 2023