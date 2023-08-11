'The regime won't get a dime': Americans freed from Iranian prison for $6B humanitarian aid

White House coordinates to release five Americans from Iranian prison, unlocking $6 billion frozen under US sanctions for humanitarian purposes. Admiral John Kirby joins Morning Joe to emphasize this as a positive first step and outlines safeguards to ensure the funds are used for humanitarian aid, not the Iranian regime. The move prompts discussions about potential risks and incentives in state-sponsored hostage-taking while emphasizing the complexity of diplomatic relations with countries like Iran and Russia.Aug. 11, 2023