Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser
05:48
Share this -
copied
White House Council of Economic Advisers member, Jared Bernstein, joins Morning Joe to discuss the January jobs report and why he says 'Americans are back to work at a record-setting pace'.Feb. 7, 2022
Rep. Kinzinger: The RNC deserves every aspect of backlash
12:30
Mike Pence's delicate balancing act
08:30
Now Playing
Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser
05:48
UP NEXT
Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'
03:05
Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago
05:59
John Elway says accusations in Flores suit 'false and defamatory'